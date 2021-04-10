SUNDAY'S SCHEDULE
College Baseball
Alderson Broaddus at Frostburg State (2), 1:00
Chesapeake at Garrett (2), 12:00
Shenandoah at WVU Potomac State (2), 1:00
College Men's Soccer
Frostburg State at West Virginia Wesleyan, 2:00
College Softball
Frostburg State at Notre Dame (Ohio) (2), 1:00
WVU Potomac State at Harford (2), 12:30
College Tennis
Mount Aloysius at Frostburg State, 11:00
College Women's Lacrosse
Frostburg State at Notre Dame (Ohio), 2:00
