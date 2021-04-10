SUNDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Baseball

Alderson Broaddus at Frostburg State (2), 1:00

Chesapeake at Garrett (2), 12:00

Shenandoah at WVU Potomac State (2), 1:00

College Men's Soccer

Frostburg State at West Virginia Wesleyan, 2:00

College Softball

Frostburg State at Notre Dame (Ohio) (2), 1:00

WVU Potomac State at Harford (2), 12:30

College Tennis

Mount Aloysius at Frostburg State, 11:00

College Women's Lacrosse

Frostburg State at Notre Dame (Ohio), 2:00

