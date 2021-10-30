Sunday, October 31
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)

5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals Presented By Pennzoil, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)

10 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)

BOWLING
5 p.m.

CBSSN — PWBA: Tour Championship, Reno, Nev.

COLLEGE HOCKEY
9 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE SOCCER
1 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Maryland

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Oregon St.

COLLEGE SOCCER - WOMEN
2 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, First Round

3 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. at Purdue, Quarterfinal

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern Cal

4:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, First Round

6 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, First Round

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, First Round

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL - WOMEN
12 p.m.

ESPNU — Wisconsin at Purdue

12 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Alabama

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

2 p.m.

ESPNU — West Virginia at Iowa St.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Washington at UCLA

CURLING
8 p.m.

NBCSN — Winter Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles, Finals, Elvereth, Minn.

GOLF
1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB
8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 5 (If Necessary)

NBA

7 p.m.

NBATV — Utah at Milwaukee

NFL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Buffalo, Pittsburgh at Cleveland, Tennessee at Indianapolis, Cincinnati at NY Jets

1 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Atlanta, San Francisco at Chicago, Philadelphia at Detroit, LA Rams at Houston

1 p.m.

KDKA2, WJZ13, WUSA9 — Pittsburgh at Cleveland

1 p.m.

WTTG5, WWCP8 — Philadelphia at Detroit

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at LA Chargers, Jacksonville at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Denver, Tampa Bay at New Orleans

4:25 p.m.

WTTG5 — Washington at Denver

4:25 p.m.

WWCP8 — Tampa Bay at New Orleans

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at Minnesota

NHL
9 p.m.

NHLN — NY Rangers at Seattle

RUGBY
11 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Saracens at Harlequins (Taped)

SOCCER
10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Norwich City

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Aston Villa

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Salernitana

1 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota United

SOCCER - WOMEN
3 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Louisville FC at NJ/NY Gotham FC

TENNIS
9 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Finals

5:30 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: France vs. Canada, Belarus vs. Belgium, Czech Rep. vs. Germany, Spain vs. Slovakia

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: France vs. Canada, Belarus vs. Belgium, Czech Rep. vs. Germany, Spain vs. Slovakia

