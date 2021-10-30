|Sunday, October 31
|AUTO RACING
|2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
|4 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)
|5 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals Presented By Pennzoil, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)
|10 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)
|BOWLING
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — PWBA: Tour Championship, Reno, Nev.
|COLLEGE HOCKEY
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|COLLEGE SOCCER
|1 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Maryland
|5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington
|7 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Oregon St.
|COLLEGE SOCCER - WOMEN
|2 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, First Round
|3 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. at Purdue, Quarterfinal
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern Cal
|4:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, First Round
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, First Round
|8 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, First Round
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL - WOMEN
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — Wisconsin at Purdue
12 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Alabama
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
2 p.m.
ESPNU — West Virginia at Iowa St.
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Washington at UCLA
|CURLING
|8 p.m.
NBCSN — Winter Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles, Finals, Elvereth, Minn.
|GOLF
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB
|8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 5 (If Necessary)
NBA
7 p.m.
NBATV — Utah at Milwaukee
|NFL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Buffalo, Pittsburgh at Cleveland, Tennessee at Indianapolis, Cincinnati at NY Jets
1 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Atlanta, San Francisco at Chicago, Philadelphia at Detroit, LA Rams at Houston
1 p.m.
KDKA2, WJZ13, WUSA9 — Pittsburgh at Cleveland
1 p.m.
WTTG5, WWCP8 — Philadelphia at Detroit
|4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at LA Chargers, Jacksonville at Seattle
|4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Denver, Tampa Bay at New Orleans
4:25 p.m.
WTTG5 — Washington at Denver
4:25 p.m.
WWCP8 — Tampa Bay at New Orleans
|8:20 p.m.
NBC — Dallas at Minnesota
|NHL
|9 p.m.
NHLN — NY Rangers at Seattle
|RUGBY
|11 p.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Saracens at Harlequins (Taped)
|SOCCER
|10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Norwich City
|12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Aston Villa
|1 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Salernitana
1 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota United
|SOCCER - WOMEN
|3 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Louisville FC at NJ/NY Gotham FC
|TENNIS
|9 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Finals
|5:30 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: France vs. Canada, Belarus vs. Belgium, Czech Rep. vs. Germany, Spain vs. Slovakia
|6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: France vs. Canada, Belarus vs. Belgium, Czech Rep. vs. Germany, Spain vs. Slovakia
