Sunday, October 17
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.

CBSSN — The Intercontinental GT Challenge: Round 2 Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Playoffs Round of 8, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

4 p.m.

CBSSN — The Intercontinental GT Challenge: Round 2 Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Morton Buildings Late Models, The Rev, Monroe, La. (Taped)

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIM Superbike World Championships: Round 12, San Juan, Argentina (Taped)

10 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Madrid (Taped)

11 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Madrid (Taped)

COLLEGE SOCCER
12 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Penn St.

COLLEGE SOCCER - WOMEN
1 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Auburn

1 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi

2 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Colorado

3 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL - WOMEN
12 p.m.

MASN — Louisville at Wake Forest

1 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Florida St.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Penn St. at Purdue

2 p.m.

MASN — Duke at Georgia Tech

3 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Stanford

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, Final Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Final Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
3 p.m.

ESPNU — Top Flight Invite: TBD, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Top Flight Invite: TBD, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Top Flight Invite: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Top Flight Invite: TBD, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB
7:30 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 2

NFL
9:30 a.m.

CBS — Miami vs. Jacksonville, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Indianapolis, Kansas City at Washington, LA Chargers at Baltimore

1 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Chicago, Cincinnati at Detroit, LA Rams at NY Giants, Minnesota at Carolina

1 p.m.

KDKA2, WJZ13 — LA Chargers at Baltimore

1 p.m.

WUSA9 — Kansas City at Washington

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Arizona at Cleveland

4:05 p.m.

WTTG5, WWCP8 — Arizona at Cleveland

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Denver, Dallas at New England

4:25 p.m.

KDKA2, WJZ13, WUSA9 — Dallas at New England

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Seattle at Pittsburgh

NHL
5 p.m.

NHLN — Dallas at Ottawa

RODEO
8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Monster Energy Invitational, Championship Round, Manchester, N.H. (Taped)

SOCCER
9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Everton

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United

1 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls

SOCCER - WOMEN
2 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at North Carolina

TENNIS
4 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-WTA Final

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP Final

4 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA
3 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: Phoenix at Chicago, Game 4

