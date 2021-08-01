Cresaptown, MD (21502)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 83F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.