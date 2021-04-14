THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Baseball

Allegany at Westmoreland (2), 12:00

College Men's Soccer

Christendom at WVU Potomac State, 7:00

College Women's Soccer

WVU Potomac State at Christendom, 4:30

High School Baseball

Calvary Christian at Broadfording, 4:30

University at Frankfort, 5:00

High School Boys Basketball

Keyser at Moorefield, 6:00, 7:30

Petersburg at Pendleton County, 7:00

High School Freshman Basketball

Keyser at East Fairmont, 7:30

High School Girls Basketball

Class A Region 2, Section 1 Final

No. 2 Union at No. 1 Tucker County, 7:00

High School Girls Soccer

Calvary Christian at Broadfording, 4:30 

High School Softball

Hampshire at University, 6:30

High School Tennis

Moorefield at Frankfort, 4:00

Petersburg at Keyser, 4:00

Boys: Keyser at Bishop Walsh, 4:00

Girls: Southern at Bishop Walsh, 4:00

High School Track

Frankfort at Keyser, 4:30

