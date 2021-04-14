THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE
College Baseball
Allegany at Westmoreland (2), 12:00
College Men's Soccer
Christendom at WVU Potomac State, 7:00
College Women's Soccer
WVU Potomac State at Christendom, 4:30
High School Baseball
Calvary Christian at Broadfording, 4:30
University at Frankfort, 5:00
High School Boys Basketball
Keyser at Moorefield, 6:00, 7:30
Petersburg at Pendleton County, 7:00
High School Freshman Basketball
Keyser at East Fairmont, 7:30
High School Girls Basketball
Class A Region 2, Section 1 Final
No. 2 Union at No. 1 Tucker County, 7:00
High School Girls Soccer
Calvary Christian at Broadfording, 4:30
High School Softball
Hampshire at University, 6:30
High School Tennis
Moorefield at Frankfort, 4:00
Petersburg at Keyser, 4:00
Boys: Keyser at Bishop Walsh, 4:00
Girls: Southern at Bishop Walsh, 4:00
High School Track
Frankfort at Keyser, 4:30
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.