THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Baseball

Allegany at Hagerstown, 3:00

College Men's Basketball

Region XX Division II semifinal

Penn Highlands at WVU Potomac State, 6:00

High School Baseball

Calvary at Heritage, 4:30

High School Boys Basketball

Hundred at Union, 7:30

Keyser at Tucker County, 5:45, 7:30

Tygarts Valley at Pendleton County, canceled

High School Football

Fort Hill at Mountain Ridge, canceled

High School Freshman Basketball

Frankfort at University, 6:00

Martinsburg at Keyser, 6:00 

High School Girls Basketball

Frankfort at Petersburg, 6:00, 7:30

Moorefield at Keyser, 7:30

Parkersburg at Hampshire, 6:00, 7:30

Tucker County at East Hardy, 6:30

Junior Varsity: Preston at Keyser, 4:30

