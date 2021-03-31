THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE
College Baseball
Allegany at Hagerstown, 3:00
College Men's Basketball
Region XX Division II semifinal
Penn Highlands at WVU Potomac State, 6:00
High School Baseball
Calvary at Heritage, 4:30
High School Boys Basketball
Hundred at Union, 7:30
Keyser at Tucker County, 5:45, 7:30
Tygarts Valley at Pendleton County, canceled
High School Football
Fort Hill at Mountain Ridge, canceled
High School Freshman Basketball
Frankfort at University, 6:00
Martinsburg at Keyser, 6:00
High School Girls Basketball
Frankfort at Petersburg, 6:00, 7:30
Moorefield at Keyser, 7:30
Parkersburg at Hampshire, 6:00, 7:30
Tucker County at East Hardy, 6:30
Junior Varsity: Preston at Keyser, 4:30
