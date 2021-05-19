Schedule, times subject to change
THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE
High School Baseball
Jefferson at Hampshire, 7:00
Junior Varsity: Berkeley Springs at Frankfort, 5:00
High School Softball
Frankfort at Southern, 4:30
High School Tennis
Moorefield at Petersburg, 3:30
Girls: Southern at Fort Hill, 4:00
Girls: St. James at Bishop Walsh, 4:30
High School Track
East Hardy, Hampshire, Keyser, Moorefield, Northern, Petersburg at Frankfort, 4:00
