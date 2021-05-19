Schedule, times subject to change

THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE

High School Baseball

Jefferson at Hampshire, 7:00

Junior Varsity: Berkeley Springs at Frankfort, 5:00

High School Softball

Frankfort at Southern, 4:30

High School Tennis

Moorefield at Petersburg, 3:30

Girls: Southern at Fort Hill, 4:00

Girls: St. James at Bishop Walsh, 4:30

High School Track

East Hardy, Hampshire, Keyser, Moorefield, Northern, Petersburg at Frankfort, 4:00

