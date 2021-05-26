Schedule, times subject to change

THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE

High School Baseball

Frankfort at Jefferson, 6:00

Keyser at Hampshire, 7:00

Northern at Allegany at Hot Stove Complex, 4:30

Paw Paw vs. Petersburg at Pendleton County, 7:00

Pocahontas County at Moorefield (2), 4:00

Southern at Mountain Ridge, 4:30

Junior Varsity: Southern at Mountain Ridge at Frostburg Armory, 4:30

High School Softball

Allegany at Moorefield, 7:30

Bishop Walsh at Northern, 4:30

Fort Hill at Southern, 4:30

Hedgesville at Petersburg, 6:00

Martinsburg at Hamsphire, 4:30

Washington at East Hardy (2), 4:30

High School Tennis

Bishop Walsh at Fort Hill, 4:00

