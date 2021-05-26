Schedule, times subject to change
THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE
High School Baseball
Frankfort at Jefferson, 6:00
Keyser at Hampshire, 7:00
Northern at Allegany at Hot Stove Complex, 4:30
Paw Paw vs. Petersburg at Pendleton County, 7:00
Pocahontas County at Moorefield (2), 4:00
Southern at Mountain Ridge, 4:30
Junior Varsity: Southern at Mountain Ridge at Frostburg Armory, 4:30
High School Softball
Allegany at Moorefield, 7:30
Bishop Walsh at Northern, 4:30
Fort Hill at Southern, 4:30
Hedgesville at Petersburg, 6:00
Martinsburg at Hamsphire, 4:30
Washington at East Hardy (2), 4:30
High School Tennis
Bishop Walsh at Fort Hill, 4:00
