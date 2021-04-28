THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Baseball

Monroe at WVU Potomac State, 3:00

College Golf

Garrett at Anne Arundel, Maryland JUCO Championship, TBA

College Lacrosse

Davis & Elkins at Frostburg State, 7:00

College Men's Soccer

WVU Potomac State at Carroll, 4:00

College Softball

CCBC Catonsville at WVU Potomac State (2), 3:00

College Women's Soccer

WVU Potomac State at Southern Maryland, 4:00

High School Baseball

Berkeley Springs at Keyser, 5:15

Calvary Christian at Grace, 4:30

Hampshire at Martinsburg, 4:00, 7:00

Hyndman, Pa. at Northern, 4:30

Petersburg at Tygarts Valley, 6:00

Junior Varsity: Bishop Walsh at Southern, 4:00

Junior Varsity: Frankfort at Northern, 4:30

High School Basketball

Class AA, Region II Co-Final

Braxton County at Moorefield, 7:00

Frankfort at Clay County, 7:00

High School Girls Soccer

Calvary Christian at Grace, 4:30 

High School Softball

Hampshire at Martinsburg, 5:00, 7:00

Northern at Southern, 4:30

High School Tennis

Hampshire at Martinsburg, canceled

High School Track

Pendleton County, Petersburg, Union vs. Moorefield at East Hardy track, 4:00

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video