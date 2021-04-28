THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE
College Baseball
Monroe at WVU Potomac State, 3:00
College Golf
Garrett at Anne Arundel, Maryland JUCO Championship, TBA
College Lacrosse
Davis & Elkins at Frostburg State, 7:00
College Men's Soccer
WVU Potomac State at Carroll, 4:00
College Softball
CCBC Catonsville at WVU Potomac State (2), 3:00
College Women's Soccer
WVU Potomac State at Southern Maryland, 4:00
High School Baseball
Berkeley Springs at Keyser, 5:15
Calvary Christian at Grace, 4:30
Hampshire at Martinsburg, 4:00, 7:00
Hyndman, Pa. at Northern, 4:30
Petersburg at Tygarts Valley, 6:00
Junior Varsity: Bishop Walsh at Southern, 4:00
Junior Varsity: Frankfort at Northern, 4:30
High School Basketball
Class AA, Region II Co-Final
Braxton County at Moorefield, 7:00
Frankfort at Clay County, 7:00
High School Girls Soccer
Calvary Christian at Grace, 4:30
High School Softball
Hampshire at Martinsburg, 5:00, 7:00
Northern at Southern, 4:30
High School Tennis
Hampshire at Martinsburg, canceled
High School Track
Pendleton County, Petersburg, Union vs. Moorefield at East Hardy track, 4:00
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.