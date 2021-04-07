THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Baseball

Frederick at Allegany, 3:00

College Men's Soccer

Howard at WVU Potomac State, 5:00

College Track & Field

Bob Lewis Classic, 10:00

College Women's Lacrosse

David & Elkins at Frostburg State, 5:00

College Women's Soccer

Howard at WVU Potomac State, 3:00

High School Boys Basketball

Keyser at Frankfort, 4:30, 6:00, 7:30

Washington at Hampshire, 6:00, 7:30

High School Boys Soccer

Allegany at Mountain Ridge, 4:00, 5:30

High School Girls Basketball

Frankfort at Trinity Christian, 6:30, 7:30

Hampshire at University, 5:00, 6:30

Tucker County at Moorefield, 6:00

Union at East Hardy, 6:30

High School Girls Soccer

Mountain Ridge at Allegany, 5:00

