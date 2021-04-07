THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE
College Baseball
Frederick at Allegany, 3:00
College Men's Soccer
Howard at WVU Potomac State, 5:00
College Track & Field
Bob Lewis Classic, 10:00
College Women's Lacrosse
David & Elkins at Frostburg State, 5:00
College Women's Soccer
Howard at WVU Potomac State, 3:00
High School Boys Basketball
Keyser at Frankfort, 4:30, 6:00, 7:30
Washington at Hampshire, 6:00, 7:30
High School Boys Soccer
Allegany at Mountain Ridge, 4:00, 5:30
High School Girls Basketball
Frankfort at Trinity Christian, 6:30, 7:30
Hampshire at University, 5:00, 6:30
Tucker County at Moorefield, 6:00
Union at East Hardy, 6:30
High School Girls Soccer
Mountain Ridge at Allegany, 5:00
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.