Schedule, times subject to change
THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE
High School Baseball
Allegany at Mountain Ridge, ppd. to Saturday, 11:00
Fort Hill at Northern, canceled
Sectional playoff: Berkeley Springs at Keyser, ppd. to today, 5:00
Junior Varsity: Allegany at Mountain Ridge at Frostburg Armory, canceled
High School Softball
Northern at Fort Hill, canceled
Sectional playoff: Berkeley Springs at Keyser, ppd. to today, 6:00
High School Tennis
Frankfort, Keyser, Moorefield at State Tournament, 8:00 a.m.
Girls: Southern at Mountain Ridge, canceled
High School Track
Frankfort, Keyser at Regional meet at North Marion, 2:00
