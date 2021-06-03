Schedule, times subject to change

THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE

High School Baseball

Allegany at Mountain Ridge, ppd. to Saturday, 11:00

Fort Hill at Northern, canceled

Sectional playoff: Berkeley Springs at Keyser, ppd. to today, 5:00

Junior Varsity: Allegany at Mountain Ridge at Frostburg Armory, canceled

High School Softball

Northern at Fort Hill, canceled

Sectional playoff: Berkeley Springs at Keyser, ppd. to today, 6:00

High School Tennis

Frankfort, Keyser, Moorefield at State Tournament, 8:00 a.m.

Girls: Southern at Mountain Ridge, canceled

High School Track

Frankfort, Keyser at Regional meet at North Marion, 2:00

