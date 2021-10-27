Thursday, October 28
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN — South Florida at East Carolina

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Troy at Coastal Carolina

COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Michigan

COLLEGE SOCCER
8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon St.

COLLEGE SOCCER - WOMEN
5 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Louisville

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Clemson at Boston College

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Southern Cal

6 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Tennessee

7 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Florida St.

8 p.m.

GOLF
10 a.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Second Round, Emirates Golf Club; (Faldo Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, First Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA

7 p.m.

NBCSWASH — Atlanta at Washington

8 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Chicago

NFL
8:20 p.m.

FOX, NFLN — Green Bay at Arizona

NHL

7 p.m.

ATTSN PGH — Calgary at Pittsburgh

SOCCER
10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Monterrey vs. Club América, Final, Guadalupe, Mexico

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Quarterfinals

