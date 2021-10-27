|Thursday, October 28
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — South Florida at East Carolina
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Troy at Coastal Carolina
|COLLEGE HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Michigan
|COLLEGE SOCCER
|8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon St.
|COLLEGE SOCCER - WOMEN
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Louisville
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Clemson at Boston College
|6 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Southern Cal
6 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Tennessee
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Florida St.
|8 p.m.
|GOLF
|10 a.m.
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Second Round, Emirates Golf Club; (Faldo Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, First Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA
7 p.m.
NBCSWASH — Atlanta at Washington
8 p.m.
NBATV — New York at Chicago
|NFL
|8:20 p.m.
FOX, NFLN — Green Bay at Arizona
NHL
7 p.m.
ATTSN PGH — Calgary at Pittsburgh
|SOCCER
|10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Monterrey vs. Club América, Final, Guadalupe, Mexico
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Quarterfinals
