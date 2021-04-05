TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Acrobatics & Tumbling

Frostburg State at West Virginia Wesleyan, 6:00 

College Baseball

CCBC Essex at Garrett (2), 1:00

College Lacrosse

Frostburg State at Wheeling, 7:00

College Men's Soccer

WVU Potomac State at Harford, 5:00

College Tennis

Salem at Frostburg State, 4:00

College Women's Basketball

Region XX Tournament, TBA

College Women's Soccer

WVU Potomac State at Harford, 3:00

High School Baseball

Paw Paw at Calvary Christian, 4:30 

High School Boys Basketball

East Hardy at Union, 6:30

Keyser at Petersburg, 7:00

Spring Mills at Berkeley Springs, 6:00, 7:30

Trinity Christian at Hampshire, 6:00, 7:30

High School Boys Soccer

Fort Hill at Mountain Ridge, 5:30

Junior Varsity: Allegany at Mountain Ridge, 4:00

High School Freshman Basketball

University at Keyser, 6:00

High School Girls Basketball

Hampshire at Frankfort, 6:00, 7:30

Pendleton County at Moorefield, 6:00, 7:15

High School Girls Soccer

Allegany at Mountain Ridge, 7:30

High School Wrestling

Elkins, Hampshire, Moorefield at East Hardy, 6:00

High School Cross Country

Allegany, Fort Hill at Mountain Ridge, 4:00

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video