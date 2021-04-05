TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
College Acrobatics & Tumbling
Frostburg State at West Virginia Wesleyan, 6:00
College Baseball
CCBC Essex at Garrett (2), 1:00
College Lacrosse
Frostburg State at Wheeling, 7:00
College Men's Soccer
WVU Potomac State at Harford, 5:00
College Tennis
Salem at Frostburg State, 4:00
College Women's Basketball
Region XX Tournament, TBA
College Women's Soccer
WVU Potomac State at Harford, 3:00
High School Baseball
Paw Paw at Calvary Christian, 4:30
High School Boys Basketball
East Hardy at Union, 6:30
Keyser at Petersburg, 7:00
Spring Mills at Berkeley Springs, 6:00, 7:30
Trinity Christian at Hampshire, 6:00, 7:30
High School Boys Soccer
Fort Hill at Mountain Ridge, 5:30
Junior Varsity: Allegany at Mountain Ridge, 4:00
High School Freshman Basketball
University at Keyser, 6:00
High School Girls Basketball
Hampshire at Frankfort, 6:00, 7:30
Pendleton County at Moorefield, 6:00, 7:15
High School Girls Soccer
Allegany at Mountain Ridge, 7:30
High School Wrestling
Elkins, Hampshire, Moorefield at East Hardy, 6:00
High School Cross Country
Allegany, Fort Hill at Mountain Ridge, 4:00
