TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Softball

WVU Potomac State at Messiah (2), canceled

College Volleyball

WVU Potomac State at Salem International, canceled

College Women's Basketball

WVU Potomac State at Allegany, canceled

High School Baseball

Harman at Calvary Christian, 4:30

High School Boys Basketball

High School Cross Country

Allegany, Mountain Ridge vs. Fort Hill at ACM, 4:00

High School Freshman Basketball

Keyser at University, 6:00

High School Girls Basketball

Bishop Walsh at Hampshire, 6:00

East Hardy at Union, 6:00

Moorefield at Frankfort, 7:00

Petersburg at Tucker County, 6:00, 7:00

Junior varsity: Keyser at Frankfort, 6:00

High School Wrestling

Hampshire, Petersburg at Keyser, 6:00

