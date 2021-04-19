TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Baseball

Allegany at Garrett (2), 2:00

College Lacrosse

Davis & Elkins at Frostburg State, 7:00

College Softball

WVU Potomac State at Southern Virginia, 2:00

College Tennis

Frostburg State at West Virginia Wesleyan, 3:00

High School Baseball

Petersburg at Spring Mills, 4:00

Keyser at Northern, 4:00

High School Basketball

Class A, Region II, Section 1 Semifinal

No. 3 Union at No. 2 East Hardy, 7:00

Class AA, Region II, Section 1 Semifinal

No. 3 Moorefield at No. 2 Petersburg, 7:00

High School Girls Basketball

Class AAA, Region I Championships

Weir at Hampshire, 6:30

Keyser at North Marion, 7:00

High School Softball

Northern at Frankfort, 4:00

High School Tennis

Keyser at Berkeley Springs, 4:00

High School Track

Moorefield at Berkeley Springs, 3:30

Hampshire at Keyser, 4:30

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video