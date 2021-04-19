TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
College Baseball
Allegany at Garrett (2), 2:00
College Lacrosse
Davis & Elkins at Frostburg State, 7:00
College Softball
WVU Potomac State at Southern Virginia, 2:00
College Tennis
Frostburg State at West Virginia Wesleyan, 3:00
High School Baseball
Petersburg at Spring Mills, 4:00
Keyser at Northern, 4:00
High School Basketball
Class A, Region II, Section 1 Semifinal
No. 3 Union at No. 2 East Hardy, 7:00
Class AA, Region II, Section 1 Semifinal
No. 3 Moorefield at No. 2 Petersburg, 7:00
High School Girls Basketball
Class AAA, Region I Championships
Weir at Hampshire, 6:30
Keyser at North Marion, 7:00
High School Softball
Northern at Frankfort, 4:00
High School Tennis
Keyser at Berkeley Springs, 4:00
High School Track
Moorefield at Berkeley Springs, 3:30
Hampshire at Keyser, 4:30
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.