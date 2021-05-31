Schedule, times subject to change
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
High School Baseball
Hedgesville at Hampshire, 7:00
Northern at Fort Hill, 4:30
Southern at Allegany at Hot Stove Complex, 4:30
Sectional playoff: Berkeley Springs at Frankfort, 5:00
Sectional playoff: Keyser at Grafton, 12:00
High School Softball
Allegany at Fort Hill, 4:30
Hedgesville at Hampshire, 4:30
Sectional playoff: Tucker County at Moorefield, 6:00
High School Tennis
Girls: Allegany at Southern, 4:00
Fort Hill at Mountain Ridge, 3:15
High School Track
Allegany, Mountain Ridge, Northern, Southern vs. Fort Hill at Greenway Avenue Stadium, 4:00
