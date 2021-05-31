Schedule, times subject to change

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE

High School Baseball

Hedgesville at Hampshire, 7:00

Northern at Fort Hill, 4:30

Southern at Allegany at Hot Stove Complex, 4:30

Sectional playoff: Berkeley Springs at Frankfort, 5:00

Sectional playoff: Keyser at Grafton, 12:00

High School Softball

Allegany at Fort Hill, 4:30

Hedgesville at Hampshire, 4:30

Sectional playoff: Tucker County at Moorefield, 6:00

High School Tennis

Girls: Allegany at Southern, 4:00

Fort Hill at Mountain Ridge, 3:15 

High School Track

Allegany, Mountain Ridge, Northern, Southern vs. Fort Hill at Greenway Avenue Stadium, 4:00

