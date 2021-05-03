(Schedules, times subject to change)

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Baseball

Region XX Play-in Game, TBD, 11 a.m.

College Men's Soccer

CCBC Catonsville at WVU Potomac State, canceled

College Women's Soccer

CCBC Catonsville at WVU Potomac State, canceled

High School Baseball

Calvary Christian at Cumberland Valley, 4:30

Hedgesville at Frankfort, 4:00

University at Hampshire, 4:30, 7:00

High School Boys Basketball

W.Va. Class AA Quarterfinal

No. 8 Moorefield vs. No. 1 Williamstown, 7:15

High School Softball

Frankfort at Keyser, 6:00

Martinsburg at Bishop Walsh, 4:00

Moorefield at Hampshire, 4:00

High School Tennis

Frankfort at Petersburg, 4:00

Hamsphire at Moorefield, 4:00

High School Track

East Hardy, Moorefield, Petersburg, Union at Class A PVC Meet, Keyser, 5:00

