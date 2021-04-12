TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Baseball

Allegany at Prince George's (2), 2:00

Frederick at Garrett, 3:00

College Men's Soccer

Montgomery at WVU Potomac State, 4:00

College Softball

Glenville State JVs at WVU Potomac State (2), 3:00

College Volleyball

WVU Potomac State vs. Illinois Central, 2:00

College Women's Soccer

Montgomery at WVU Potomac State, 2:00

High School Baseball

Calvary Christian at Bishop Walsh, 4:30

Petersburg at Keyser, canceled

Southern at Meyersdale, 4:30

Tygarts Valley at Petersburg, 5:00

Washington at Hampshire, 4:30, 7:00

High School Boys Basketball

Pocahontas County at Moorefield, 6:00

Tucker County at Keyser, canceled

High School Cross Country

City Meet at ACM, 4:00

High School Girls Basketball

Section Tournament

Berkeley Springs at Keyser, 6:30

East Hardy at Union, 7:00

Moorefield at Petersburg, 7:00

High School Softball

Washington at Hampshire, 5:00

High School Tennis

Keyser at Moorefield, 4:00

Washington at Hampshire, canceled

High School Track

Petersburg, Southern at Keyser, 4:00

