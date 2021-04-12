TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
College Baseball
Allegany at Prince George's (2), 2:00
Frederick at Garrett, 3:00
College Men's Soccer
Montgomery at WVU Potomac State, 4:00
College Softball
Glenville State JVs at WVU Potomac State (2), 3:00
College Volleyball
WVU Potomac State vs. Illinois Central, 2:00
College Women's Soccer
Montgomery at WVU Potomac State, 2:00
High School Baseball
Calvary Christian at Bishop Walsh, 4:30
Petersburg at Keyser, canceled
Southern at Meyersdale, 4:30
Tygarts Valley at Petersburg, 5:00
Washington at Hampshire, 4:30, 7:00
High School Boys Basketball
Pocahontas County at Moorefield, 6:00
Tucker County at Keyser, canceled
High School Cross Country
City Meet at ACM, 4:00
High School Girls Basketball
Section Tournament
Berkeley Springs at Keyser, 6:30
East Hardy at Union, 7:00
Moorefield at Petersburg, 7:00
High School Softball
Washington at Hampshire, 5:00
High School Tennis
Keyser at Moorefield, 4:00
Washington at Hampshire, canceled
High School Track
Petersburg, Southern at Keyser, 4:00
