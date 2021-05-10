Schedule, times subject to change
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
College Softball
Region XX Tournament
At WVU Potomac State, Keyser, W.Va.
Frederick vs. Hagerstown, 11:00
TBD vs. WVU Potomac State, 2:00
High School Baseball
East Hardy at Moorefield, 6:00
Jefferson at Hampshire, 4:30, 7:00
Northern at Mountain Ridge, 4:30
Fort Hill at Southern, 4:30
Junior Varsity: Keyser at Frankfort, 5:30
High School Softball
Allegany at Northern, 4:30
Bishop Walsh at Fort Hill, 4:30
Jefferson at Hampshire, 4:00
Moorefield at Hedgesville, 5:30
High School Tennis
Fort Hill at Allegany at ACM, 4:00
Jefferson at Hampshire, 4:00
Frankfort, Keyser, Moorefield, Petersburg at PVC Championships, Berkeley Springs, 12:00
Mountain Ridge at Frankfort, 4:00
High School Track
East Hardy, Keyser, Moorefield, Northern, Petersburg, Southern, Union at Frankfort, 4:00
