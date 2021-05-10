Schedule, times subject to change

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Softball

Region XX Tournament

At WVU Potomac State, Keyser, W.Va.

Frederick vs. Hagerstown, 11:00

TBD vs. WVU Potomac State, 2:00

High School Baseball

East Hardy at Moorefield, 6:00

Jefferson at Hampshire, 4:30, 7:00

Northern at Mountain Ridge, 4:30

Fort Hill at Southern, 4:30

Junior Varsity: Keyser at Frankfort, 5:30

High School Softball

Allegany at Northern, 4:30

Bishop Walsh at Fort Hill, 4:30

Jefferson at Hampshire, 4:00

Moorefield at Hedgesville, 5:30

High School Tennis

Fort Hill at Allegany at ACM, 4:00

Jefferson at Hampshire, 4:00

Frankfort, Keyser, Moorefield, Petersburg at PVC Championships, Berkeley Springs, 12:00

Mountain Ridge at Frankfort, 4:00

High School Track

East Hardy, Keyser, Moorefield, Northern, Petersburg, Southern, Union at Frankfort, 4:00

