TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Baseball

Garrett at Lakeland (2), 1:00

College Softball

West Virginia Wesleyan at Frostburg State (2), 2:00

WVU Potomac State at Frederick (2), 3:00

College Tennis

Fairmont State at Frostburg State, 3:00

College Women's Lacrosse

MEC Tournament semifinal

Davis & Elkins at Frostburg State, 5:00

High School Baseball

Hampshire at University, 5:00, 7:00

Martinsburg at Frankfort, 4:30

Moorefield at Petersburg, 7:00

Pendleton County at Union, 5:00

Southern at Meyersdale, 4:30

Junior varsity: Northern at Bishop Walsh, 4:30

High School Girls Basketball

Class AA State Quarterfinal

Frankfort vs. Williamstown at Charleston, W.Va., 11:15

High School Softball

Keyser at Berkeley Springs, 4:30

Meyersdale at Southern, 4:30

Mercersburg at Bishop Walsh, 4:30

University at Hampshire, canceled

High School Tennis

Moorefield at Keyser, 4:00

High School Track

Frankfort, Moorefield, Northern, Southern, Union at Keyser, 4:30

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video