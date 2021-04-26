TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
College Baseball
Garrett at Lakeland (2), 1:00
College Softball
West Virginia Wesleyan at Frostburg State (2), 2:00
WVU Potomac State at Frederick (2), 3:00
College Tennis
Fairmont State at Frostburg State, 3:00
College Women's Lacrosse
MEC Tournament semifinal
Davis & Elkins at Frostburg State, 5:00
High School Baseball
Hampshire at University, 5:00, 7:00
Martinsburg at Frankfort, 4:30
Moorefield at Petersburg, 7:00
Pendleton County at Union, 5:00
Southern at Meyersdale, 4:30
Junior varsity: Northern at Bishop Walsh, 4:30
High School Girls Basketball
Class AA State Quarterfinal
Frankfort vs. Williamstown at Charleston, W.Va., 11:15
High School Softball
Keyser at Berkeley Springs, 4:30
Meyersdale at Southern, 4:30
Mercersburg at Bishop Walsh, 4:30
University at Hampshire, canceled
High School Tennis
Moorefield at Keyser, 4:00
High School Track
Frankfort, Moorefield, Northern, Southern, Union at Keyser, 4:30
