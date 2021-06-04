Schedule, times subject to change

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

High School Baseball

Northern at Southern, 3:30

Mountain Ridge at Allegany at Hot Stove Complex, 4:30

Sectional playoff: Berkeley Springs at Keyser, 5:00, resumption of Wednesday's game, Indians lead 5-3 top of 2nd.

Sectional playoff: Tucker County at Pendleton County, 6:00

High School Softball

Mountain Ridge at Southern (2), 3:00

Sectional playoff: Berkeley Springs at Keyser, 6:00, resumption of Wednesday's game, Golden Tornado lead 2-0 bottom of first

Sectional playoff: Tucker County at Moorefield, 6:00

High School Tennis

Frankfort, Keyser, Moorefield at State Tournament, 8:00 a.m.

High School Track

Allegany, Fort Hill, Northern, Southern at Mountain Ridge, 4:00

Hampshire at Regional Meet at Spring Mills, 12:00 

