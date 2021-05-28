Schedule, times subject to change
FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE
High School Baseball
Berkeley Springs at Allegany at Hot Stove Complex, canceled
Northern at Southern, canceled
Junior Varsity: Northern at Southern at Broadford Park, canceled
Junior Varsity: Berkeley Springs at Allegany at Hot Stove Complex, canceled
High School Softball
Frankfort at Fort Hill, canceled
Southern at Allegany, canceled
High School Tennis
Mountain Ridge at Fort Hill, canceled
Southern at Allegany at ACM, canceled
High School Track
Mountain Ridge, Southern at Fort Hill at Greenway Avenue Stadium, ppd. to June 1, 4:00
Frankfort at State Farm Friends of Track & Field Mountaineer Showcase, 4:00
