Saturday, October 30
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The United Rentals 200, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

6 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

BOXING
10 p.m.

SHO — Championship Boxing

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — Texas at Baylor

12 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Pittsburgh

12 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Illinois

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Bowling Green at Buffalo

12 p.m.

ESPN — Iowa at Wisconsin

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Tulane

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette

12 p.m.

FOX — Michigan at Michigan State

12 p.m.

MASN — Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech

2 p.m.

ATTSN PGH — Southern Utah at Montana

3 p.m.

FS1 — Washington State at Arizona State

3 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Vanderbilt

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Texas Tech at Oklahoma

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern

3:30 p.m.

CBS — Georgia vs. Florida, Jacksonville, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Florida State at Clemson

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Purdue at Nebraska

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — TCU at Kansas State

3:30 p.m.

FOX — Colorado at Oregon

3:30 p.m.

MASN — Boston College at Syracuse

4 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Wake Forest

4 p.m.

FS2 — Wyoming at San Jose St.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at Colorado St.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Mississippi at Auburn

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — SMU at Houston

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Arizona at USC

7 p.m.

FS1 — Kansas at Oklahoma State

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California

7 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Penn State at Ohio State

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at NC State

7:30 p.m.

NBC — North Carolina at Notre Dame

10 p.m.

ESPN — UCLA at Utah

10:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Virginia at Brigham Young

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Fresno St. at San Diego St.

10:30 p.m. 

ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Alabama St. (Taped)

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at Stanford

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL - WOMEN
8 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota

CURLING
1 p.m.

NBCSN — Winter Olympic Trials

FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.

NBC — ISU: Grand Prix, Vancouver, B.C. (Taped)

GOLF
1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

Atlantic Broadband 20 — Fort Hill at Allegany (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB
8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 4

NBA

5 p.m.

NBCSWASH — Boston at Washington

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Philadelphia

NHL

1:30 p.m.

NHLN — NY Islanders at Nashville

7 p.m.

ATTSN PGH — New Jersey at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

NHLN — Winnipeg at San Jose

RUGBY
11 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Sale at Worcester (Taped)

SOCCER
7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City

10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester City

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Liverpool

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur

TENNIS
7 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Semifinals

