|Saturday, October 30
|AUTO RACING
|1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The United Rentals 200, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
|BOXING
|10 p.m.
SHO — Championship Boxing
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
ABC — Texas at Baylor
12 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Pittsburgh
12 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Illinois
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Bowling Green at Buffalo
12 p.m.
ESPN — Iowa at Wisconsin
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Tulane
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette
12 p.m.
FOX — Michigan at Michigan State
12 p.m.
MASN — Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech
2 p.m.
ATTSN PGH — Southern Utah at Montana
|3 p.m.
FS1 — Washington State at Arizona State
3 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Vanderbilt
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — Texas Tech at Oklahoma
3:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern
3:30 p.m.
CBS — Georgia vs. Florida, Jacksonville, Fla.
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Florida State at Clemson
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Purdue at Nebraska
3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — TCU at Kansas State
3:30 p.m.
FOX — Colorado at Oregon
3:30 p.m.
MASN — Boston College at Syracuse
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Wake Forest
4 p.m.
FS2 — Wyoming at San Jose St.
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at Colorado St.
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Mississippi at Auburn
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — SMU at Houston
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Arizona at USC
7 p.m.
FS1 — Kansas at Oklahoma State
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California
7 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — Penn State at Ohio State
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at NC State
7:30 p.m.
NBC — North Carolina at Notre Dame
|10 p.m.
ESPN — UCLA at Utah
10:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — Virginia at Brigham Young
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Fresno St. at San Diego St.
10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Alabama St. (Taped)
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Washington at Stanford
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL - WOMEN
|8 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota
|CURLING
|1 p.m.
NBCSN — Winter Olympic Trials
|FIGURE SKATING
|4 p.m.
NBC — ISU: Grand Prix, Vancouver, B.C. (Taped)
|GOLF
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
Atlantic Broadband 20 — Fort Hill at Allegany (same-day tape)
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB
|8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 4
NBA
5 p.m.
NBCSWASH — Boston at Washington
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Philadelphia
NHL
1:30 p.m.
NHLN — NY Islanders at Nashville
7 p.m.
ATTSN PGH — New Jersey at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.
NHLN — Winnipeg at San Jose
|RUGBY
|11 p.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Sale at Worcester (Taped)
|SOCCER
|7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City
|10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester City
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Liverpool
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur
|TENNIS
|7 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Semifinals
