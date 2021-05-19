Schedule, times subject to change
WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE
High School Baseball
East Hardy at Tucker County, 5:00
Frankfort at Keyser, 5:00
Jefferson at Hampshire, 4:30, 7:00
Moorefield at Musselman, 4:00, 7:00
Mountain Ridge at Northern, 4:30
Allegany at Southern (varsity only), 4:30
High School Softball
Berkeley Springs at Hampshire, 4:00
Bishop Walsh at Mountain Ridge, 4:00
Hampshire at Fort Hill, 4:30
Moorefield at Frankfort, 4:30
Northern at Allegany at LaVale Lions Field, 4:30
Southern at Keyser, 4:30 or 6:00
Tucker County at Petersburg (2), 5:00
High School Tennis
Allegany at Keyser, 4:00
Elkins at Moorefield, 4:00
Frankfort at Fort Hill, 4:00
Fort Hill at Mountain Ridge, ppd. to June 1
Hampshire at Musselman, 5:00
High School Track
Fort Hill, Mountain Ridge at Allegany, 3:30
