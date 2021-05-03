(Schedules subject to change)
MONDAY'S SCHEDULE
College Baseball
WVU Potomac State at Garrett (2), canceled, rain
High School Baseball
Grace at Calvary Christian, 4:30
Keyser at Moorefield (varsity only), ppd. to Tuesday, 6:30
Paw Paw at East Hardy, 6:00
Junior Varsity: Bishop Walsh at Southern, 4:30
High School Girls Soccer
Grace at Calvary Christian, 4:30
High School Softball
Bishop Walsh at Northern, ppd. to May 27
East Hardy at Petersburg, 5:00, 7:00
Frankfort at Spring Mills (2), 5:00
Hedgesville at Moorefield, 5:30
High School Tennis
Allegany at Keyser, ppd. to May 19, 4:00
