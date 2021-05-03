(Schedules subject to change)

MONDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Baseball

WVU Potomac State at Garrett (2), canceled, rain

High School Baseball

Grace at Calvary Christian, 4:30

Keyser at Moorefield (varsity only), ppd. to Tuesday, 6:30

Paw Paw at East Hardy, 6:00

Junior Varsity: Bishop Walsh at Southern, 4:30

High School Girls Soccer

Grace at Calvary Christian, 4:30

High School Softball

Bishop Walsh at Northern, ppd. to May 27

East Hardy at Petersburg, 5:00, 7:00

Frankfort at Spring Mills (2), 5:00

Hedgesville at Moorefield, 5:30

High School Tennis

Allegany at Keyser, ppd. to May 19, 4:00

