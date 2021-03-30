WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Acrobatics & Tumbling

West Liberty at Frostburg State, ppd.

College Lacrosse

WVU Potomac State at Delaware Tech, 6:00

College Softball

Bowie State at Frostburg State (2), 2:00

WVU Potomac State at Salem (2), 1:00

College Volleyball

Penn Highlands at WVU Potomac State, 7:00

College Women's Lacrosse

Frostburg State at West Virginia Wesleyan, 3:00

High School Boys Basketball

East Hardy at Petersburg, 6:00, 7:00

Hampshire at Berkeley Springs, 6:00

Moorefield at Frankfort, 6:00, 7:30

High School Boys Soccer

Allegany at Fort Hill, ppd. to April 12, 5:00

High School Football

Junior varsity: Fort Hill at Mountain Ridge, 5:00

High School Girls Basketball

Tygarts Valley at Pendleton County, canceled

High School Girls Soccer

Allegany at Fort Hill, 4:00

High School Wrestling

East Hardy, Frankfort at Moorefield, 6:00

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video