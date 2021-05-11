Schedule, times subject to change
WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE
College Baseball
Region XX Division II Tournament
Final Four
No. 2 Frederick at No. 1 Chesapeake, 3:30
No. 4 Garrett at No. 3 Catonsville, 3:30
High School Baseball
Allegany at Keyser, 4:30
Fort Hill at St. Maria Goretti, 4:30
Frankfort at Hampshire, 4:30, 7:00
Hedgesville at Petersburg, 5:00
Junior Varsity: Northern at Mountain Ridge at Frostburg Armory Field, 4:30
High School Softball
East Hardy at Pendleton, 6:00
Frankfort at Petersburg, ppd.
Keyser at Allegany at LaVale Lions Field, 5:15
Mountain Ridge at Fort Hill at Washington Middle, 5:00
Junior Varsity: Mountain Ridge at Somerset, Pa., canceled
High School Tennis
Keyser at Fort Hill, 5:00
Lewis County at Moorefield, 4:00
Boys: Mountain Ridge at Bishop Walsh at Constitution Park, 3:30
Girls: Mountain Ridge at Bishop Walsh at Old LaVale Swim Club, 3:30
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.