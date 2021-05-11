Schedule, times subject to change

WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Baseball

Region XX Division II Tournament

Final Four

No. 2 Frederick at No. 1 Chesapeake, 3:30

No. 4 Garrett at No. 3 Catonsville, 3:30

High School Baseball

Allegany at Keyser, 4:30

Fort Hill at St. Maria Goretti, 4:30

Frankfort at Hampshire, 4:30, 7:00

Hedgesville at Petersburg, 5:00

Junior Varsity: Northern at Mountain Ridge at Frostburg Armory Field, 4:30

High School Softball

East Hardy at Pendleton, 6:00

Frankfort at Petersburg, ppd.

Keyser at Allegany at LaVale Lions Field, 5:15

Mountain Ridge at Fort Hill at Washington Middle, 5:00

Junior Varsity: Mountain Ridge at Somerset, Pa., canceled

High School Tennis

Keyser at Fort Hill, 5:00

Lewis County at Moorefield, 4:00

Boys: Mountain Ridge at Bishop Walsh at Constitution Park, 3:30

Girls: Mountain Ridge at Bishop Walsh at Old LaVale Swim Club, 3:30

