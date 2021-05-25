Schedule, times subject to change

WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE

High School Baseball

Hampshire at Musselman, 4:00, 7:00

Moorefield at Frankfort (2), 4:00

Petersburg at East Hardy, 6:00

Spring Mills at Keyser, 4:30, 7:00

Junior Varsity: Bishop Walsh at Southern, 4:00

Junior Varsity: Frankfort at Bridgeport (2), 5:00

High School Softball

Berkeley Springs at Keyser, 6:00

Hampshire at Musselman, 5:00, 7:00

High School Tennis

Allegany at Bishop Walsh at Constitution Park-Long Field

