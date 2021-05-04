(Schedules, times subject to change)
WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE
High School Baseball
East Hardy at Martinsburg, 6:00
Keyser at Jefferson, 4:30
Moorefield at Hampshire, 6:00
Washington at Petersburg, 5:00
Junior Varisty: Frankfort at Bishop Walsh, 4:00
High School Boys Basketball
W.Va. Class AAA Quarterfinal
No. 8 Hampshire vs. No. 1 Robert C. Byrd at Charleston, W.Va.
High School Softball
Moorefield at East Hardy, 6:00
Northern at Keyser, 6:00
Petersburg at Frankfort, 4:00
High School Tennis
Frankfort at Bishop Walsh, 4:00
High School Track
Frankfort, Hampshire at Class AA PVC Meet, Keyser, 4:30
Northern at Meyersdale, Pa., 4:00
