(Schedules, times subject to change)

WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE

High School Baseball

East Hardy at Martinsburg, 6:00

Keyser at Jefferson, 4:30

Moorefield at Hampshire, 6:00

Washington at Petersburg, 5:00

Junior Varisty: Frankfort at Bishop Walsh, 4:00

High School Boys Basketball

W.Va. Class AAA Quarterfinal

No. 8 Hampshire vs. No. 1 Robert C. Byrd at Charleston, W.Va.

High School Softball

Moorefield at East Hardy, 6:00

Northern at Keyser, 6:00

Petersburg at Frankfort, 4:00

High School Tennis

Frankfort at Bishop Walsh, 4:00

High School Track

Frankfort, Hampshire at Class AA PVC Meet, Keyser, 4:30

Northern at Meyersdale, Pa., 4:00

