WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Baseball

Allegany at Westmoreland (2), 12:00

Hagerstown at Garrett (2), 1:00

WVU Potomac State at Charleston JV (2), 1:00

College Men's Lacrosse

Anne Arundel at WVU Potomac State, 4:00

College Softball

Fairmont State at Frostburg State (2), 2:00

WVU Potomac State at Southern Maryland (2), 2:00

High School Boys Basketball

Berkeley Springs at Moorefield, 6:00, 7:30

Pocahontas County at Pendleton County, 6:15

Tucker County at East Hardy, 6:00

Tygarts Valley at Union, 7:30

High School Girls Basketball

Keyser at Petersburg, 6:00, 7:30

Tygarts Valley at Union, 6:00

High School Softball

Bishop Walsh at Turkeyfoot Valley, 4:30

