WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE
College Baseball
Allegany at Westmoreland (2), 12:00
Hagerstown at Garrett (2), 1:00
WVU Potomac State at Charleston JV (2), 1:00
College Men's Lacrosse
Anne Arundel at WVU Potomac State, 4:00
College Softball
Fairmont State at Frostburg State (2), 2:00
WVU Potomac State at Southern Maryland (2), 2:00
High School Boys Basketball
Berkeley Springs at Moorefield, 6:00, 7:30
Pocahontas County at Pendleton County, 6:15
Tucker County at East Hardy, 6:00
Tygarts Valley at Union, 7:30
High School Girls Basketball
Keyser at Petersburg, 6:00, 7:30
Tygarts Valley at Union, 6:00
High School Softball
Bishop Walsh at Turkeyfoot Valley, 4:30
