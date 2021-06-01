Schedule, times subject to change

WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE

High School Baseball

Hampshire at Washington, 5:00

Mountain Ridge at Northern, 3:30

Sectional playoff: TBD at Frankfort, 5:00

Sectional playoff: TBD at Keyser, 5:00

Sectional playoff: TBD at Moorefield, 6:00

Sectional playoff: Paw Paw/Pendleton winner at Petersburg, 6:00

Junior Varsity: Allegany at Fort Hill at Hot Stove Complex, 4:30

High School Softball

Allegany at Southern, 4:30

Hampshire at Jefferson, 6:00

Northern at Mountain Ridge, 4:30

Sectional playoff: Berkeley Springs/Grafton winner at Keyser, 5:00

Sectional playoff: East Hardy/Pendleton winner at Petersburg, 5:00

High School Tennis

Girls: Fort Hill at Southern, 4:00

High School Track

Moorefield, Union at Class A Region Meet at Doddridge County High School, 2:00

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video