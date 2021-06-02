Schedule, times subject to change
WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE
High School Baseball
Mountain Ridge at Northern, 3:30
Sectional playoff: Hampshire at Washington, 5:00
Sectional playoff: Grafton at Frankfort, 5:00
Sectional playoff: Berkeley Springs at Keyser, 5:00
Sectional playoff: Tucker County at Moorefield, 6:00
Sectional playoff: Paw Paw/Pendleton winner at Petersburg, 6:00
Junior Varsity: Allegany at Fort Hill at Hot Stove Complex, 4:30
High School Softball
Allegany at Southern, 4:30
Northern at Mountain Ridge, 4:30
Sectional playoff: Hampshire at Jefferson, 6:00
Sectional playoff: Berkeley Springs at Keyser, 5:00
Sectional playoff: East Hardy at Petersburg, 5:00
High School Tennis
Girls: Fort Hill at Southern, 4:00
High School Track
Moorefield, Union at Class A Region Meet at Doddridge County High School, 2:00
