Schedule, times subject to change

WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE

High School Baseball

East Hardy at Tucker County, 5:00

Frankfort at Keyser, 5:00

Jefferson at Hampshire, 4:30, 7:00

Moorefield at Musselman, 4:00, 7:00

Mountain Ridge at Northern, 4:30

Allegany at Southern (varsity only), 4:30

High School Softball

Berkeley Springs at Hampshire, 4:00

Bishop Walsh at Mountain Ridge, 4:00

Moorefield at Frankfort, 4:30

Northern at Allegany at LaVale Lions Field, 4:30

Southern at Keyser, 4:30 or 6:00

Tucker County at Petersburg (2), 5:00

High School Tennis

Allegany at Keyser, 4:00

Elkins at Moorefield, 4:00

Frankfort at Fort Hill, 4:00

Fort Hill at Mountain Ridge, ppd. to June 1

Hampshire at Musselman, 5:00

High School Track

Fort Hill, Mountain Ridge at Allegany, 3:30

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video