WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Baseball

WVU Potomac State at Garrett (2), 1:00

College Lacrosse

WVU Potomac State at CCBC Essex, 7:00

College Softball

Frostburg State at Fairmont State (2), 2:00

High School Baseball

Pendleton County at Moorefield, 4:30, 6:30

Spring Mills at Hampshire, 7:00

High School Basketball

Class AAA, Region I, Section 2 Semifinal

Berkeley Springs at Trinity, 7:00

Keyser at Hampshire, 6:30

High School Girls Basketball

Class A, Region

Union at Pendleton County, 7:00

High School Softball

Petersburg at Southern, ppd. until Friday, 4:30

Spring Mills at Hampshire, 4:00

High School Tennis

Spring Mills at Hampshire, canceled

Petersburg at Moorefield, 4:00

High School Wrestling

W.Va. State Tournament at Huntington, 10:00

