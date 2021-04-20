WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE
College Baseball
WVU Potomac State at Garrett (2), 1:00
College Lacrosse
WVU Potomac State at CCBC Essex, 7:00
College Softball
Frostburg State at Fairmont State (2), 2:00
High School Baseball
Pendleton County at Moorefield, 4:30, 6:30
Spring Mills at Hampshire, 7:00
High School Basketball
Class AAA, Region I, Section 2 Semifinal
Berkeley Springs at Trinity, 7:00
Keyser at Hampshire, 6:30
High School Girls Basketball
Class A, Region
Union at Pendleton County, 7:00
High School Softball
Petersburg at Southern, ppd. until Friday, 4:30
Spring Mills at Hampshire, 4:00
High School Tennis
Spring Mills at Hampshire, canceled
Petersburg at Moorefield, 4:00
High School Wrestling
W.Va. State Tournament at Huntington, 10:00
