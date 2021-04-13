WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Baseball

Garrett at Glenville State JV (2), 4:00

Frostburg State at West Virginia Wesleyan (2), 1:00

WVU Potomac State at Christendom (2), 4:00

College Softball

West Virginia Wesleyan at Frostburg State (2), 2:00

WVU Potomac State at Frederick (2), 3:00

College Women's Soccer

Davis & Elkins at Frostburg State, 3:00

College Tennis

Fairmont State at Frostburg State, 3:00

College Women's Lacrosse

Frostburg State at Alderson Broaddus, 6:00

High School Baseball

Hedgesville at Petersburg, 5:30

High School Boys Basketball

Frankfort at Berkeley Springs, 6:00, 7:30

Hampshire at Trinity Christian, 5:45, 7:30

Union at East Hardy, 6:00

High School Softball

Mercersburg at Bishop Walsh, 4:30 

High School Tennis

Berkeley Springs at Petersburg, 4:00

Boys: Keyser at Bishop Walsh, 4:00

