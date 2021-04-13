WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE
College Baseball
Garrett at Glenville State JV (2), 4:00
Frostburg State at West Virginia Wesleyan (2), 1:00
WVU Potomac State at Christendom (2), 4:00
College Softball
West Virginia Wesleyan at Frostburg State (2), 2:00
WVU Potomac State at Frederick (2), 3:00
College Women's Soccer
Davis & Elkins at Frostburg State, 3:00
College Tennis
Fairmont State at Frostburg State, 3:00
College Women's Lacrosse
Frostburg State at Alderson Broaddus, 6:00
High School Baseball
Hedgesville at Petersburg, 5:30
High School Boys Basketball
Frankfort at Berkeley Springs, 6:00, 7:30
Hampshire at Trinity Christian, 5:45, 7:30
Union at East Hardy, 6:00
High School Softball
Mercersburg at Bishop Walsh, 4:30
High School Tennis
Berkeley Springs at Petersburg, 4:00
Boys: Keyser at Bishop Walsh, 4:00
