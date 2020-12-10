Scoreboard is lit whenever No. 13 Oklahoma plays at WVU

Iowa State running back Breece Hall, center, fights for yards as he is swarmed by West Virginia cornerback Dreshun Miller, left, safety Sean Mahone, right, and West Virginia linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo, bottom, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Citing a surge of positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing in the football program, West Virginia has paused all football activities for the next seven days and will not host No. 13 Oklahoma on Saturday.

 Matthew Putney

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Citing a surge of positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing in the football program, West Virginia has paused all football activities for the next seven days and will not host No. 13 Oklahoma on Saturday.

Athletic director Shane Lyons says the game will not be rescheduled. The next game for the Sooners (7-2) will instead be the Big 12 championship game against No. 10 Iowa State (8-2) in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 19.

“Our intent is to get this spread under control as soon as possible for the health and safety of all involved,” Lyons said. “We are beyond disappointed not to play our final home game of the season and honor our seniors, but we need to act now and reevaluate our situation after Dec. 17.”

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video