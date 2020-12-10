Iowa State running back Breece Hall, center, fights for yards as he is swarmed by West Virginia cornerback Dreshun Miller, left, safety Sean Mahone, right, and West Virginia linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo, bottom, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Citing a surge of positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing in the football program, West Virginia has paused all football activities for the next seven days and will not host No. 13 Oklahoma on Saturday.