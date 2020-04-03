At 1 p.m. today, give or take five minutes, I will begin my 60th year of life.
Or, to put it another way, I’ll turn 59.
I’m not a big birthday person. I don’t dread them, but I don’t go out of my way to celebrate them either.
This year will be different because this year is not like any year any of us has ever seen. Hopefully, we will never see another one like it again.
But ... we’ve got to get through this first.
Of course, this is the coronavirus.
It got real for the sports department a couple days before the March 12-14 Maryland boys and girls state basketball tournaments. Both Southern Rams’ teams advanced to the final four with the boys going to College Park and the girls to Towson.
It had been reported that there were eight or so being quarantined on the Towson campus, so I was concerned about sending a reporter to cover a game. Was it worth the risk to put a person in harm’s way, so to speak, knowing they could get infected or unknowingly be a carrier and bring the virus back to Western Maryland?
The MPSSAA took that decision out of our hands when it first announced that the tournaments would be held only with essential personnel and immediate family in attendance — it would be livestreamed but without the media. Then it was postponed with a date to be determined. It hasn’t been canceled as of yet, but it’s not looking good as the outbreak continues to spread.
Our focus then shifted to the 60th Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament that was also to be held at the same time as the state tournaments.
On ACIT eve, a mother of one of the visiting teams called and voiced her worrying concern about how irresponsible she thought it was that the ACIT was still being held. She pointed out that earlier that day the NBA had announced it was going to play games in empty arenas.
Not long after her call, an NBA game was abruptly postponed and was soon followed with the stunning announcement that the season was being suspended because the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19.
This was the lead domino.
The ACIT canceled the next morning before Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s announcement of no gatherings of more than 250 people would be allowed, so the ACIT would have been forced to cancel regardless.
Since then, schools and colleges have closed with some classes moving online, spring sports have been postponed or canceled altogether and the National Hockey League has also suspended its season. Professional tennis and golf tours halted play, NASCAR stopped racing and Major League Baseball has twice moved back Opening Day.
Collegiate spring sports have been canceled and the NCAA has granted those athletes an additional year of eligibility.
The Tokyo Summer Olympics have been postponed for one year and Wimbledon was canceled on Wednesday.
College athletic directors are preparing for different scenarios involving football — from the loss of games to the unimaginable canceling of the season, something that Kirk Herbstreit on Monday got lambasted for on Twitter when he had the audacity to broach the possibility of a fall without football.
This is the current sports world, to say nothing of the increasing stay-at-home orders that are gradually becoming the norm in every state. Why it’s not yet national is another discussion.
I don’t want to say I’m scared, but I am.
There is an unspoken, uneasy dread as we continue on with our daily, disrupted lives.
We work from home as much as possible. My wife and I are both considered essential employees — Is that a good thing? Financially, for the time being, yes. But what are the risks?
As I write this, Mineral County — where I live — just announced its first confirmed case (It’s now up to two).When West Virginia was the lone state without one, I knew it had more to do with not enough tests than no virus.
I’m afraid not so much that I will contact it, which is a concern because of my age, but that those I love most will — my wonderful wife, my beautiful and handsome children, my only grandchild and, of course, my faithful Mom who falls into the high-risk category, as well as other family, friends and co-workers.
Of course, we’re following all of the recommended preventative guidelines. But will it be enough?
Unlike other tragedies that rarely hit close to home, there is a constant apprehension that we’re going to be touched by this one.
I currently have a cousin-in-law in Virginia that has it and he called it wicked. CNN’s Chris Cuomo says it’s vicious.
The not knowing and waiting is always tough. You’re left to prepare for the worst, hope for the best, and most importantly, pray that everything will end well.
It’s times like these where you’ll see the worst of some people, but you’ll more than likely see the best out of most.
Do I miss sports? Of course. It’s what we do. But you don’t risk lives to do it.
So when this crisis is over — and at some point it will be — I can’t wait to sit down in a football stadium again with family and friends.
If tears are flowing down my cheeks, don’t be concerned. I’m just happy to be there once again.
Jeff Landes is the sports editor of the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @wvuramfan.
