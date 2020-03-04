OAKLAND — Southern had just about everything going right for it on Tuesday night including, most importantly, the scoreboard. The Rams used their speed early and often to up the tempo and pace past Allegany, 69-39, in a Maryland Class 1A West Region I semifinal matchup.
Bryson Wilt, the conductor of it all for the Rams on the offensive end, led with a game-high 28 points on nine field goals, including a pair of three-pointers, and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line. Isaac Upole tacked on 18 points on nine field goals and Cory Ashby added 10.
“I think anytime you beat somebody twice, and beat them pretty significantly both times, I think you come with a bit of confidence,” said Southern head coach Tom Bosley. “And our kids are confident. We practiced seven days to get ready and didn’t know who the opponent was until Friday, so we practiced two more days to get ready.
“But we practice hard and we play hard, and I think we just had confidence going in because we knew we were playing an opponent that works their end off. And to give them credit, they’re still playing hard at the end of a season where they haven’t had a good season, so that’s a credit to Coach Irons and their coaching staff.”
Allegany won the opening tip, but Wilt got things started with a steal and a fastbreak layin for a 2-0 lead.
Both teams suffered traveling violations on their ensuing possessions, but the Campers tied it up with a floater from Caiden Chorpenning.
Ashby went to the free-throw line at 6:20 and made one of two foul shots, but Grant Cain got a layup to fall to give Allegany its first and only lead at 4-3.
From there, the Rams went on a 12-0 run and never looked back.
“We want to play fast,” said Bosley. “As you go down the road, if we’re fortunate enough to win here and there, the game gets a little faster. You’ve got to be able to play at all speeds if you want to be successful in this sport.
“Even with the shot clock, you’ve got to be smart enough to know when to use it — one time we went two-for-one and got it. People probably don’t even pay attention to it, but we did. We as a staff knew it was coming. We like to play fast, but we’ll play any way the game goes.”
After a minute-plus of scoreless action, Caden Taylor found Ashby under the rim for a layin at 4:57 to give Southern the lead for good.
Wilt sank a pair of free throws 30 seconds later, and Ashby was found under the rim once again, this time by Josiah Hebb, for a 9-4 cushion.
Wilt then had a fastbreak layin for an 11-4 advantage that forced Allegany to use a timeout.
The Rams got a stop out of the break, and Upole scored his first points on a pump fake layup, and Wilt capped off the run with a layup at 2:02 for a 15-4 lead.
Allegany’s Brennan White hit a 3-pointer from the right corner at 1:39 to end the run. Following a stop, Cain grabbed an offensive rebound and got the putback to fall to bring the Campers within six, 15-9.
Upole hit a field goal from close range and Allegany’s Daiquan Baskin had a fastbreak layup to close out the first-quarter scoring, where Southern led 17-11.
The second quarter was all-Rams. Ashby and Baskin traded buckets to open the second frame, then Southern embarked on a 6-0 run with an Upole pull-up jumper sandwiched between a pair of field goals by Wilt to put the score at 25-13.
After exchanging free throws, Baskin drove to the hoop and hit a layup to bring Allegany within 10, 26-16, but the Rams ended the half on a 9-0 run — a pair of Upole layins, a free throw from Hebb, a layup by Wilt in traffic and an Upole layin with two seconds left — to lead 35-16 at the break.
“Wilt is our leading assist guy,” Bosley said, “but our whole team is unselfish, but Isaac got a lot of opportunities tonight. I know he had some points, and Ashby played well too. We’re unselfish and we kind of preach that. Our players jump on that and believe that everybody is as good as the whole. … It’s one pretty solid unit. They like to play.”
The Rams opened the second half on a 10-2 run and cruised from there, leading 57-26 at the end of three and the game was capped off with a 3-pointer by freshman Ethan Glotfelty in the waning seconds that nearly turned Ram Arena into a convertible.
Allegany (5-19) was led by Baskins’ 11 points. Chorpenning added seven and White had five.
It was a standing-room-only crowd at Ram Arena, and the home side was backed with a raucous atmosphere they’ve become accustomed to with a pep band providing entertainment to the eardrums.
“It’s pretty incredible,” Bosley said. “We have a lot of community spirit, a lot of community pride and school pride. Our cheerleaders, the band, those kind of people are helping us all the time.”
Southern (20-3) moves on to the West Region I title game, which it will host on Thursday against Mountain Ridge. The second-seeded Miners beat Fort Hill, 82-69, after the game was tied at 58 entering the fourth.
“We’re just going to get ready for Mountain Ridge,” said Bosley. “We played them a week and a half, two weeks ago, so we’re familiar with them and they’re familiar with us. We have some things we do well, and they have things they do well. They have a really good player in Sean Brown, who’s as good of a player as anyone in the area.”
Kyle Bennett is a sports reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @KyleBennettCTN.
