MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Due to inclement weather, the West Virginia at Baylor women’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday evening has been postponed.
The Big 12 will work with both teams to reschedule the game for later in the season. Additional information will be released when available.
West Virginia hosts TCU on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. The game against the Horned Frogs is Senior Day, and WVU’s 2020-21 senior class will be honored prior to opening tip. Fans can purchase tickets at WVUGAME.com.
