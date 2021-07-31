KEYSER, W.Va. — WVU Potomac State College’s Josh Steger, the Catamounts’ esports head coach and esports director, earned high honors recently, as he was named the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) Madden Coach of the Year. Announced at the NACE national convention last week, Steger beat out hundreds of other coaches around the nation to gain the title.
“Being named NACE Coach of the Year for Madden is an honor,” said Steger. “Coaching a group of players that want to be better and put in the work to be better is awesome to have. From day one, these guys got along, showed up on time, did everything that was asked of them and in return I was just happy to be a tool for their success. As individuals, they are great but as a team they are one of the best in the country. Being named coach of the year is not for me, but for us.”
Under Steger’s guidance, WVU Potomac State College has seen their esports program excel and garner national attention. A former collegiate player himself, who previously worked with esports at the University of Central Florida and Central Michigan University, Steger competed in League of Legends and Madden NFL. This experience has proven to be invaluable as he started the program from scratch and brought in some of the top esports athletes from around the nation. In 2020-21, Steger coached 26 student-athletes that competed in six game titles.
The Catamount esports team earned the honor to represent West Virginia University in the Big XII segment of the Level Next National Championships in 2021 by winning a competition among representatives from all three of the WVU campuses. The Catamounts were succesful in winning the Big XII section of the Level Next tournament.
During the 2020-21 academic year, Steger also guided Potomac State to the spring and fall ECAC Madden Championships and the spring ECAC Rocket League Championship.
“Coach Steger is definitely deserving of this award considering the success he was able to orchestrate in NACE,” said top player Alex Oates. “He never loses confidence in his players and is able to develop them from a wide variety of platforms and games at an impressive rate. These are just some examples of many coaching characteristics he brings to the table that helps Potomac State College esports strive as a team.”
