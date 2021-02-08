MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Big 12 Conference announced today that West Virginia University men’s home and away basketball games with Baylor on Feb. 15 and Feb. 18 have been postponed in accordance with the Conference’s game interruption guidelines.
The postponements are in response to Baylor being unable to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds, as established by the Big 12 Conference. WVU will work with the Big 12 Conference and the two schools to reschedule the games.
