GRANTSVILLE — New Germany State Park is offering a self-guided First Day Hike on Jan. 1 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Lake House.
A trail guide allows hikers to explore the history of New Germany as a 19th century industrial community, Civilian Conservation Corps camp and state park.
Hikers also will meet at 2 p.m. to join rangers on a 2.5-mile hike.
At Dans Mountain State Park in Lonaconing, hikers will meet at 10 a.m. at the Hill Run group campsite for a guided moderately difficult 1-mile hike on the Dye School Trail.
On Jan. 9, New Germany will hold a Hibernation Hike starting at 9 a.m. at the Lake House. A ranger will lead the moderate to difficult 3-mile hike on the Turnpike Trail, Dog Leg Trail and Acorn Loop to explain how the wildlife survive the winter.
An Introduction to Snowshoeing will be offered Jan. 15 at 12:30 p.m., followed by a guided hike on the Orchard Loop, weather permitting. Rental fees will be waived. To reserve snowshoes for the program, email julia.musselwhite@maryland.gov by Jan. 14. All ages are welcome.
Furs, Feathers, and Skulls! will be presented from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lake House. Visitors can test their knowledge of local birds and mammals any time during the two-hour window.
Movie Night begins at 5 p.m. with the showing of “Frozen” with popcorn and drinks available for purchase.
On Jan. 16, S’mores are for the Birds will take place from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Lake House. Participants will make bird feeders out of pine cones and other natural materials.
Hikers will gather at 6 p.m. at the Lake House for a Full Moon Hike on the Orchard Loop Trail.
The Jan. 17 Hemlock Hike will begin at 9 a.m. at the Lake House. A ranger will guide the 2-mile hike on the Turnpike Trail and Hemlock Loop.
Call 301-895-5453 for additional information or to register.
