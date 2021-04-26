CUMBERLAND — Maryland health officials reported 557 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the second consecutive day fewer than 1,000 cases were reported and the least number of daily cases reported since early March.
Locally, the Allegany County Health Department reported nine new cases since Friday, bringing the total number reported throughout the pandemic to 6,781. The state has reported a cumulative 443,814 cases.
Statewide, hospitalizations and the average positivity rate were also down. The Maryland Department of Health reported Monday 1,115 people diagnosed with COVID-19 were being treated at a medical facility, 30 fewer people than the day before.
The 7-day average positivity rate was 4.51%, one-quarter of a percentage point lower than Sunday’s number. Allegany County’s 7-day average positivity rate was 3.25% Monday.
J&J back in play
Maryland is again using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration lifted a pause on it Friday.
“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one of our most important tools in the ongoing fight to prevent hospitalizations and deaths associated with COVID-19,” said Dr. Jinlene Chan, MDH’s deputy secretary for public health services. “By resuming use of this safe and effective vaccine in Maryland, we will continue to bolster our ability to stay ahead of new cases and emerging variants.”
Walk-in clinics
The Allegany County Health Department and the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services will hold walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics without appointments for county residents age 18 and older from 9 a.m. to noon at:
• Oldtown Fire Department – April 27
• Flintstone Fire Department – April 29
• Lonaconing Good Will Fire Company Armory – May 4
• Mount Savage Fire Company — May 6
Learn more at health.maryland.gov/allegany or call 301-759-5000.
Mobile vax unit in Garrett
A mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit will operate on the southern end of Garrett County for two weeks beginning Tuesday, county health officials said.
It will be stationed at the GCC Technologies building in the Southern Garrett Business and Technology Park off state Route 135 across from 84 Lumber. Clinics will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, April 27-May 1 and May 4-8.
Registering for appointments is recommended and links for scheduling time slots are posted on garretthealth.org. Walk-ins may be accepted if vaccine supply allows. Links for the second week will be posted this week. For assistance in making an appointment for the mobile clinic, call 301-334-7698.
UPMC clinic Thursday
UPMC Western Maryland will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday from noon-6 p.m. in the hospital auditorium.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered and anyone ages 16 and older are eligible. Those under the age of 18 must have a parent present to sign a consent form.
Walk-ins will be accepted, but there are also two registration options:
• Online at https://www.marylandvax.org//reg/0012457969
• Call 240-964-1000 on Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Individuals should enter the hospital through the entrance adjacent to the parking garage where they will be screened and then directed to registration where they will be required to show their driver’s license or another valid form of identification.
