CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Park Service has reported 17.1 million visitors to date in 2020, surpassing the previous record of 14.9 million visitors in 2019. During peak season in July, state parks attracted 3.4 million visitors, compared to 2.5 million last year.
“As our state continues to face the COVID-19 pandemic, we have consistently reminded the people of Maryland that outside activity is much safer than inside activity,” said Gov. Larry Hogan. “We are so pleased to see that Marylanders have heeded that advice by visiting our state parks in record numbers this year to exercise safely, get some fresh air and spend time with family. I want to thank all of our park rangers and staff who have continued to provide a seamless level of service during the pandemic to ensure these valuable state resources remain accessible to Marylanders.”
Various parks within the system have closed due to maximum capacity a record 260 times so far in 2020, well above the 10-year annual average of 79 closures per year, and surpassing the previous record of 121. Increases have been seen in both day-use and overnight camping.
Through the end of his term, Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford is attempting to visit all 75 of Maryland’s state parks.
“During these difficult times, many individuals and families are turning to outdoor recreation to help them get through,” Department of Natural Resources Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said. “Maryland features a variety of world class outdoor experiences and diverse landscapes, including our amazing state park system which can be safely enjoyed year-round.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.