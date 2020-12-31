CUMBERLAND — A winter storm expected on the first day of the new year may bring snow, sleet and freezing rain to the area, make travel difficult and result in power outages because of significant ice buildup.
The National Weather Service on Thursday afternoon issued an ice storm warning for most of the region that goes into effect at 10 a.m. Friday and ends at 1 a.m. Saturday.
According to the weather service, significant icing is possible, with total accumulation of up to one third of an inch. The highest amounts are expected in the region’s highest elevations.
Freezing rain may mix with snow and sleet at the start, the weather service said, gradually changing to rain Friday afternoon and evening.
"Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice,” according to the weather service. "Travel could be nearly impossible."
