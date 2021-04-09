CUMBERLAND — Tom Striplin has been named president at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College in Moorefield, and is expected to assume the office June 30.
“Dr. Striplin is a community college graduate and is well-versed in academics,” said Greg Greenwalt, the school’s board and presidential search committee chair, in a memo to the campus community. “He brings strong leadership skills and years of experience that will help Eastern position itself for the future.”
Striplin currently serves as dean of Arts & Sciences at Allegany College of Maryland and was previously the school’s director of clinical education and a professor in the Respiratory Care Program.
Striplin earned a Doctor of Education in educational leadership and a Master of Education in health, health psychology and physical education from Frostburg State University; a Bachelor of Science in respiratory therapy from Salisbury State University and an Associate of Applied Science in respiratory therapy from Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, New York.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.