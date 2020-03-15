Bills re-sign lineman Spain to 3-year deal
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A person familiar with the decision confirms to The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills have agreed to re-sign offensive lineman Quinton Spain to a three-year contract.
The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the deal first reported by ESPN.com on Thursday.
Spain is a fifth-year player who was completing the one-year contract he signed with Buffalo in free agency a year ago.
He proved to be a valuable addition to the Bills’ revamped line, which featured four new starters last season. Spain was credited with not allowing a sack in 16 starts and after playing the second-most snaps on offense behind only left tackle Dion Dawkins.
An undrafted free agent out of out of West Virginia, Spain spent his first four NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans.
Spain’s return assures Buffalo’s offensive line has the potential of returning fully intact.
In separate news, the NFL announced Bills linebacker Matt Milano earned a $598,171 bump in pay in the league’s performance-based pay program. Milano’s raise was the sixth highest among NFL players, and just ahead of Bills cornerback Levi Wallace, whose $568,954 share of the program was the seventh highest.
Syracuse’s Brycen Goodine to transfer
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse freshman Brycen Goodine is transferring.
Goodine made the announcement Friday night on his Twitter account.
“I would like to thank the Syracuse staff and fans for having me at the University this year, however it is time for me to seek out a new beginning. Thank you, Syracuse!” he wrote.
The 6-foot-3 guard from New Bedford, Massachusetts played in 23 of the Orange’s 32 games. He averaged just under nine minutes and 1.9 points. He struggled from long range, hitting 3 of 23 (13%) from behind the arc.
Goodine excelled in his first appearance for the Orange on a preseason trip to Italy, finishing with 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. He appeared in the first nine games of the regular season, scoring six points in 20 minutes, both season highs, in a win over Bucknell, but he was 0 for 10 from 3-point range in those games and his playing time dwindled.
Goodine broke his nose in early January, missed three games, and wore a protective mask for a month. His signature moment came wearing the mask against Wake Forest when he hit the game-winning shot, a putback just before the buzzer in early February. He played in the Orange’s final 10 games.
Lions re-sign long snapper Muhlbach
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have re-signed long snapper Don Muhlbach.
The team announced the move Saturday. Muhlbach is entering his 17th NFL season. He is second on Detroit’s career list with 244 games played.
By playing in 16 games each season from 2010-19, Muhlbach became the first player in franchise history to appear in all 160 games in a decade.
Muhlbach originally entered the NFL in 2004 as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens, but he’s never appeared in a game for anyone but the Lions.
Nats release reliever Hunter Strickland
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals released relief pitcher Hunter Strickland on Saturday.
Unconditionally releasing Strickland and David Hernandez were among a handful of moves made by the Nationals. They also optioned Jake Noll, Ben Braymer, Aaron Barrett and Kyle McGowin to Triple A and assigned Jacob Wilson, Brandon Snyder, Taylor Gushue, JB Shuck, Dakota Bacus, Bryan Bonnell and Wil Crowe to minor league camp.
Strickland was a trade-deadline pickup for Washington last season. The 31-year-old appeared in 24 regular-season games but none in the playoffs as the Nationals won the World Series.
Strickland before that was most known around Washington for plunking and brawling with ex-Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper in 2018. Strickland spent his first five major league seasons with San Francisco. He was with Seattle before the trade to Washington.
In 281 career games with the Giants, Mariners and Nationals, Strickland is 16-15 with a 3.16 ERA, 229 strikeouts, 87 walks and 21 saves.
MLB announced Thursday the season will be delayed at least two weeks from its scheduled start on March 26 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Teams speculated the season might not start until sometime in May, necessitating a reduced schedule.
UConn’s Walker to enter WNBA draft
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn forward Megan Walker has decided to forgo her senior season and enter the WNBA draft.
The decision came a day after Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma told reporters he had no reason to believe that anyone on his team with remaining eligibility would not return next season.
“Due to the unfortunate circumstances that caused the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament, it saddens me that I was not able to finish my junior season in the way that I would have liked,” Walker said Saturday in a statement. “I am, however, ready to move on to the next phase of my life and career.”
The NCAA Tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Walker led the Huskies in scoring, averaging 19.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
She was named the American Athletic Conference player of the year and the AAC’s tournament MVP, leading UConn (29-3) to a seventh consecutive conference title.
Walker scored 1,251 points and finished her career with 615 rebounds.
