FROSTBURG — Kayden Lynch decided that the dog should be blue.
Blue, and maybe orange.
And brown ... and black ... and pink.
Using a black-and-white photo as a guide, the 7-year-old painted a portrait of the Doberman/border collie mix named Millie, who was rescued a few years ago and put up for adoption.
“Oh, this is a playful dog,” said Lita Havens, a local artist, who helped start a sketch for Kayden and other young artists during the Allegany County Library System’s Pet Portraits Studio at Glendening Park. “He has a big laugh on his face. And a big ball.”
Several dozen families attended the July 28 event, a fundraiser for the Allegany County Animal Shelter and part of the library system’s annual Summer With Your Library program.
With the theme “Tails and Tales,” this year’s summer program has drawn impressive crowds to a variety of events, with an average of 65 people attending each of more than a dozen Story Times in the Park, 38 people at each of two Story Book Strolls with pets from the animal shelter, and 65 participants in the Critter Comforts craft event at Rocky Gap.
“We were able to connect with hundreds of patrons and families and partner with several organizations and it seemed like everyone had a blast,” said Ali Cline, programming director for ACLS. “We were so happy to be able to provide outdoor and virtual programs that people could feel safe to attend together. This summer was definitely one for the books.”
Summer reading programs are offered by library systems across the country to encourage young people to keep reading, engaging and learning over summer vacation and prevent the “summer slide.”
In Allegany County, young people and adults can turn in reading logs for prizes until the end of August. A Tall Tales contest, in which participants 18 years old and younger can submit a drawing of a creature — real or imagined — accompanied by a story, runs through the end of August, as well. Winners will have their story read on the library’s YouTube channel and will receive Pittsburgh Zoo tickets.
For the Pet Portraits Studio last month, community members submitted photos of their pets — whether rescued or not — along with a donation to the shelter, for the young artists to draw or paint. The portraits were then sent to pet owners as a thank you.
“The most important thing is that you are the artist,” said Havens, who gave a brief art lesson before turning the group loose to draw. She owns two cats, both adopted from the Allegany County Animal Shelter. She draws them every day for practice, she said
As an artist, “nobody tells you what to do,” Havens told her young proteges. “You are free to choose your colors. If you want to make that cat red, we have a red cat. You want to make a dog blue, then you have your own special, one-and-only blue dog.”
Twenty-two-year-old Valerie Coates took a more traditional approach with her portrait, sketching a life-like version of a gray tabby cat.
“I drew regularly as a child, and then I would learn animal shapes from little coloring books and stuff,” said Coates, who has three dogs at home — Jersey, a dachshund, Fiona, a pitbull and Apollo, a Great Dane/pitbull mix.
“I was an OK drawer, I would say, until I found this site on Facebook that had a bunch of people that draw mainly animals,” Coates said. “I followed them, and I’m in a group of people, and I just watch them draw every day.”
Leanna Koch brought her three children, Billy, Sylvy and Margaret to the park so they could draw pet portraits. Sylvy, 8, and Margaret, 15 months, used crayons and colored pencils for “abstract” renderings, but Billy, 14, took a more serious approach.
“I took art in like sixth grade,” said Billy, who used a pencil to create a realistic portrait of a Great Dane. “I just kind of like to draw. Mostly animals. Sometimes machines.”
The Koch family, who have four pets — Merlin, the cat, Arthur, the dog, and two chickens who go by various names — have participated in library events for years, Leanna said.
“Since Sylvy was a baby, pretty much,” she said. “Oh, gosh, I mean, it’s lots of fun. It’s a great way to meet other kids in the community and other parents. They always do such a great job with the music and the stories and introducing literacy early. And get kids to love the library.”
Sarah Wilcock hasn’t used the library much since COVID caused closings over the last year, but she brought her boyfriend’s two sons, Kayden and Colten Lynch, both 7, to the park and was recruited to attend.
“We were going over to the playground and they came up and told us about the event,” Wilcock said. “They’ve been cooped up inside all day, so why not?”
The boys have several pets at home.
“We have a cat, and also a dog at our grandma’s house,” Colten said. “His name is Rosco. He is a (Siberian) husky.”
“We also have a bearded dragon,” Kayden said.
“His sister has a bearded dragon,” Sarah Wilcock said, showing a photo on her phone of the eight-inch lizard crawling on the girl’s arm. “His name is Miracle. She just got a hamster too now. His name is Potato.”
For more information about the library’s Summer With Your Library program, go to www.alleganycountylibrary.info.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.