As many people get outside and become more active as the weather gets warmer, aches and pains are bound to develop. This can be the perfect opportunity to reach out to a physical therapist you can trust.
Physical therapists are movement specialists — they go through extensive training to learn how to help patients recover from injuries, which can provide an alternative to medication or surgery. Whether it is a strained muscle, a sprain, arthritis, neck or back pain, physical therapy is an excellent first-line treatment to assist you on the road to recovery. Additionally, physical therapists can help with recovery after surgery, as well as with balance disorders, dizziness and women’s health conditions.
Just as you have a primary care provider or dentist, you should have a physical therapist you feel comfortable to consult with when needed. A physical therapist will take into account your medical and injury history, and establish an individualized plan of care to help you decrease pain and achieve your goals.
Working with your physical therapist, you should notice progress week by week when you are in treatment. After successfully completing your course of care, you should also feel confident in how to manage your symptoms with a home exercise program tailored to your needs. If you do find in the future that pain is returning or you have another injury, your first call should be to your physical therapist for an evaluation.
Spring is a great time to establish or resume care with a physical therapist if you have nagging aches and pains limiting your ability to perform daily tasks or move around. Progressive Physical Therapy accepts a variety of insurances, and can accommodate you quickly for your first visit. Some insurances even allow you to refer yourself to physical therapy — saving you a step from waiting to see your primary care provider, which can help you recover at a faster pace. So don’t hesitate, contact Progressive Physical Therapy and find your physical therapist today. Visit our website at www.progressive-pt.net.
