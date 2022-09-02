I know I say the same thing every year. Where in the heck did summer go?
Here we are at the beginning of the Labor Day weekend, football is in full swing, bands are busy practicing and much to the surprise of many, there has been no hurricane activity to really watch this summer. The Climate Prediction Center notes the atmospheric and oceanic conditions still favor an above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.
NOAA forecasters have slightly decreased the likelihood of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season to 60%, lowered from the initial 65% in May. The likelihood of near-normal activity has risen to 30% and the chance remains at 10% for a below-normal season. NOAA’s update to the 2022 outlook covers the entire six-month hurricane season that ends Nov. 30.
The outlook calls for 14 to 20 named storms (winds of 39 mph or greater), of which six to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or greater). Of those, three to five could become major hurricanes (winds of 111 mph or greater). NOAA provides these ranges with a 70% confidence.
So far, the season has seen three named storms and no hurricanes in the Atlantic basin.
An average hurricane season produces 14 named storms, of which seven become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes. This outlook is for overall seasonal activity, and is not a landfall forecast.
Landfalls are largely governed by short-term weather patterns that are currently only predictable within about one week of a storm reaching a coastline. There are several atmospheric and oceanic conditions that still favor an active hurricane season. This includes La Nina conditions, which are favored to remain in place for the rest of 2022 and could allow the ongoing high-activity era conditions to dominate, or slightly enhance hurricane activity.
In addition to a continued La Nina, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds, an active West African monsoon and likely above-normal Atlantic sea-surface temperatures set the stage for an active hurricane season and are reflective of the ongoing high-activity era for Atlantic hurricanes. Pay attention, friends, as we approach the busiest part of hurricane season.
I think we can all agree that life at this time can get pretty testy. Today we’re going to turn back the hands of time when our grandparents would quote the old-time sayings that most folks relied on to predict the weather. Some of this weather lore is still out there today, you just have to listen for it. Here’s a small sampling from the days when life was a little less complicated:
• Rainbow in the morning, shepherds take warning; rainbow at night, shepherds delight.
• Onion skin is very thin, mild winter is coming in. Onion skin is thick and tough, winter will be cold and rough.
• The moon and the weather may change together, but change of the moon does not change the weather.
• Evening red and morning gray speed the traveler on his way. Evening gray and morning red bring down rain on his head.
• To talk of the weather is nothing but folly; when it rains on the hill, it suns in the valley.
• The south wind brings wet weather; the north wind, wet and cold together; the west wind always brings us rain … the east wind blows it back again.
• Whether it’s cold or whether it’s hot … we shall have weather, whether or not!
August is in the history books and we are now in meteorological fall. Doesn’t seem possible but the heat and humidity of August will be in our memory for awhile. Looking at precipitation last month I measured 3.33 inches of rain, which is .07 below the average of 3.40 inches. The maximum temperature for August was a hot 96 degrees and the minimum temperature was a warm 63.1 degrees. The average maximum temperature was 86.4 while the average minimum was 63.1.
Here’s a breakdown of the maximum temperatures for August. Eight days were in the 90s, 20 days remained in the 80s, two days stayed in the 70s and just one day failed to get out of the 60s. Fog was observed on nine days and thunder was noted on nine days. Last August was a little higher on the miserable scale with 11 90 degree days plus a 100 and a 101 degree day. If you’re counting, there have been 40 days when the temperature climbed into the 90s since April.
Forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center are indicating that temperatures for September are going to be above normal and precipitation is too close to call. The 90-day outlook for September, October and November continues to call for above average temperature and precipitation is forecast to be above, below or about average for the period.
The early days of fall are upon us and it’s time to bring on the festivals, football, parades and of course the changing of the leaves in Western Maryland. It’s going to be an exciting time so relax and enjoy, I’ll see you in October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.